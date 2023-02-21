SAN DIEGO — A 93-year-old woman was identified as the passenger killed in a transport van crash earlier this month in the National City area, San Diego County medical officials said.

Elisa Martinez, of National City, was announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office stated on its website.

The collision occurred Feb. 9 around 11:36 a.m. at the intersection of National City Boulevard and East 1st Street, where the transport van collided with a Nissan sedan before striking a street light, according to National City police.

When first responders arrived on scene, firefighters removed Martinez from the van and provided life-saving measures, per authorities. However, the victim was later pronounced dead due to her injuries.

The examiner’s office confirmed the manner of death as an accident.