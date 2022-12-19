SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. – A 72-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Rancho San Diego Friday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol

Sometime after 5:30 p.m., the elderly woman was driving a 2016 Nissan Sentra eastbound on Dehesa Road, east of Walsall Road, CHP Public Information Officer Matthew Baranowski said in a news release.

While the Nissan was driving east, a 16-year-old El Cajon boy was driving westbound in a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas.

As the two vehicles started approaching either, for unknown reasons the Nissan collided head-on with the Volkswagen, according to the CHP.

The teenager escaped the crash with minor injuries and was rushed by an ambulance to Sharp Grossmont Hospital. The CHP said the elderly woman in the Nissan was seriously hurt after the crash and later died at a hospital.

The name of the woman who died has not yet been released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers are still trying to figure out if drugs or alcohol played any role in the collision.