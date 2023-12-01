SAN DIEGO — An elderly woman was sent to the hospital Thursday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Colinas Del Sol, authorities said.

According the the San Diego Police Department, a 78-year-old woman was crossing midblock at 3700 54th St. — from east to west — around 5:22 p.m.

At that time, an unknown vehicle in the southbound right lane struck the pedestrian, police said. The driver then reportedly fled the scene.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with a fracture to her right pelvis, ankle and scapula. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

SDPD’s Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and are investigating the collision. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.