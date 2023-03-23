A pedestrian was injured Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle in El Cajon,, CHP said.

EL CAJON, Calif. — A pedestrian was injured Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle in El Cajon, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, an 82-year-old man was walking northbound across Greenfield Drive, west of Oro Street, around 7:20 p.m. when he crossed into the westbound lane.

At the same time, CHP says a 42-year-old woman was driving a Nissan Altima in the westbound lane of Greenfield Drive, approaching Oro Street, and was unable to see the pedestrian.

As a result, the front of the Nissan collided with the pedestrian and the man landed in the roadway, CHP said.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, suffered major injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to CHP, the driver of the Nissan remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Officials say drugs or alcohol were not believed to be a factor in the crash.