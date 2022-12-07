EL CAJON, Calif. — An elderly man was killed Tuesday after being hit by a car in East County, the El Cajon Police Department said.

The crash happened around 6:50 p.m. near 724 Fletcher Parkway, ECPD Lt. Darrin Forster said in a news release.

Police received a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle and found a man unconscious in the roadway upon arrival.

The pedestrian, identified as an 89-year-old man, was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not yet been publicly released.

The driver of the car, a 2014 Kia Optima, remained at the scene of the crash and fully cooperated with the investigation, Forster said.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to have been a factor in the collision, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311. The department also urged all people walking at night to wear bright clothes for visibility and to follow all street crossing rules and devices.