SAN DIEGO — An elderly pedestrian was sent to the hospital Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in Hillcrest, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 74-year-old man was crossing 6th Avenue from west to east in the south crosswalk of Pennsylvania Avenue around 3:18 p.m.

At that same time, a 79-year-old woman was driving a Dodge Caravan westbound on the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when she stopped at the red light for 6th Avenue, police explained.

When the light turned green, SDPD said the Dodge proceeded straight, then made the left turn to continue southbound on the 3600 block 6th Avenue. The vehicle reportedly struck the pedestrian at that point.

The elderly man sustained a pelvic fracture, a fractured left arm, and lacerations to his head, police said. His injuries are not considered life threatening.

SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating the collision. Anyone with information related to incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.