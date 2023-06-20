SAN DIEGO — A brush fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in El Cajon, prompting the closure of Interstate 8 lanes.

The fire was reported near the 800 block of Murray Drive, according to Heartland Fire Department.

All lanes of westbound Interstate 8 are closed east of El Cajon Boulevard, Caltrans San Diego said on Twitter.

Earlier Tuesday, a wildfire erupted farther east, prompting evacuations in a rural area near the Manzanita Reservation. Crews halted the spread of that fire at 37 acres.

Check back for updates on this developing story.