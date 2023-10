SAN DIEGO — A stretch of eastbound Interstate 8 near Alpine was closed during rush hour Tuesday morning due to a pileup.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m., a California Highway Patrol online incident log shows.

All freeway lanes were blocked west of Tavern Road, Caltrans San Diego said before 8 a.m. The left shoulder was open to traffic.

In the westbound lanes, vehicles were being detoured to Dunbar Lane, Caltrans said.

