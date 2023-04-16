EL CENTRO, Calif. — Eastbound lanes on the Interstate 8 are set to close in El Centro temporarily this week for bridge rehabilitation, Caltrans announced Friday.

Construction crews will be closing off the lanes intermittently on Thursday, Apr. 20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the work to the bridge.

The closures are part of an ongoing project by Caltrans to upgrade bridge decks along the I-8 and State Route 78 in Imperial County, focusing on upgrading aged pavement surfaces and other road-enhancing features.

Work to the I-8 bridge will include resurfacing the bridge deck and the replacement of bearings at bridge hinge locations. Caltrans said that crews will also be fixing approach slabs, defective guardrails and seismic bearings.

Caltrans encourages drivers to watch for workers on the highway and moving equipment. Real-time traffic information can be found on the agency’s QuickMap website.

Additional closures could be implemented along the I-8 throughout the summer. Closures to SR-78 are expected to begin afterwards, continuing on into Spring 2024. More information on the full project can be found here.

About $13.2 million from voter-approved funds will be going towards this project, Caltrans said.