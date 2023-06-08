A structure fire on the 1600 block of F Street, near the State Route 94 westbound off ramp, impacted traffic Thursday, June 8, 2023. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to a structure fire on 16th Street in East Village on Thursday morning.

At 4:45 a.m., firefighters say they found a multi-level building with smoke rising. SDFD says the blaze started in a shed adjacent to the building.

All occupants of the building exited on their own, according to SDFD.

The incident prompted authorities to detour traffic in the area. The State Route 94 ramp near F Street was shut down by California Highway Patrol while crews were fighting the fire.

All lanes have since been reopened.

SDFD says the blaze was knocked down at about 5 a.m. and there were no injuries reported in connection to this incident.

A fire chief confirmed to FOX 5 that the probable cause of the fire is batteries from e-bikes and scooters, however, the matter is still under investigation.