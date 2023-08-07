EL CAJON, Calif. — License plate-reading cameras, or Flock Safety ALPR, helped El Cajon police in the arrest of two stolen vehicle suspects over a two-day span, authorities said.

The street light surveillance cameras, which were on a brief test run last week and are expected to be fully deployed by the end of the month, alert authorities when a stolen vehicle or known wanted vehicle from a state or national crime database is detected, Lt. Keith MacArthur with the El Cajon Police Department said in a news release Monday.

The first incident occurred Sunday when authorities received multiple alerts on the cameras about a stolen vehicle driving through the west end of El Cajon, according to police. Officers identified the vehicle as one taken on Aug. 2 from a San Diego neighborhood.

When the suspect attempted to drive away from police, the stolen car’s tire blew out and crashed into a curb at El Cajon Blvd. and W. Washington Ave.

Authorities quickly arrested the man, identified as 44-year-old Gregory Thomas of San Diego, after he ditched the vehicle and ran, MacArthur said.

Thomas, who was allegedly in possession of multiple identifications belonging to other victims, was arrested on suspicion of auto theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evasion and identity theft, police confirmed.

The following day, El Cajon police received another alert from the Flock Safety ALPR about a vehicle and suspect in the 1200 block of West Main Street, where authorities were able to make arrest at the scene.

Jamel Holiday, 30, was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, according to police.