RAMONA, Calif. — An East County driver who lost control of his vehicle and struck a boulder down an embankment was killed in a crash Friday evening, according to medical officials.

Luis Miguel Sanabria Rosas, 34, was identified as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office stated on their website.

The county medical team says Rosas had lost control of his vehicle for “unknown reasons” while traveling eastbound on San Pasqual Valley Road in Ramona, crossed the westbound lane, fell down an embankment and hit a boulder.

A 911 call was placed by another vehicle that had witnessed the crash, medical officials said. First responders arrived on scene but Rosas was pronounced dead due to fatal trauma.