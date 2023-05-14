A man riding an electric bicycle was injured after he rear-ended a vehicle in Hillcrest Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. when a 38-year-old woman was driving a 2014 Ford C-Max westbound on Washington Street in the left lane and stopped for a red light at the intersection of Washington Street and Eight Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

At that same time, authorities say a 47-year-old man was riding an e-bike at a high rate of speed while traveling westbound in the left westbound lane of Washington Street. The e-bike struck the rear end of the Ford, SDPD said.

The man was transported to a local hospital with a broken right wrist and other injuries that police say required immediate surgery. His injuries are not considered life threatening.

SDPD says alcohol was not a factor in the collision and their Traffic Division is investigating the matter.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.