SAN DIEGO – A dump truck overturned down an embankment off a San Diego freeway Thursday, trapping one person in its cab and prompting the closure of an off-ramp expected to last hours, authorities said.

The crash happened about 10:20 a.m. on the Morena Boulevard off-ramp from westbound Interstate 8 in Old Town, a California Highway Patrol incident log shows. The truck took out the bridge railing on the lefthand side of the road and trapped a man inside the cab. His condition was not immediately known.

Video from SkyFOX shows the truck on its side in a brushy area bordering the freeway with police and fire crews seen in the area.

The off-ramp closure is expected to last at least three hours, according to CHP.

