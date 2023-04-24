FALLBROOK, Calif. — A driver suspected of driving under the influence was arrested following a deadly weekend crash on Interstate 15 that killed two people, including a 4-year-old, law enforcement said.

Erick Arambula, 23, was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter, Officer Hunter Gerber with the California Highway Patrol said in a news release Monday.

The multi-vehicle collision occurred near Fallbrook on southbound I-15, located north of State Route 76, according to CHP.

Authorities claim Arambula, who was driving a black Toyota Tacoma, veered onto the right shoulder in the northbound lane of Old Highway 395, slammed into a chain link fence and traveled down an embankment that ended in a head-on collision with a black Kia Forte and white Tesla 3 in the southbound lanes of I-15.

The Kia driver, a 29-year-old of San Marcos, and a 4-year-old passenger died due to their injuries, Gerber said. Arambula suffered major injuries while the Tesla driver and two passengers were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

There was evidence found that suspects DUI as a factor in the crash, per officials.