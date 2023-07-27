SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested in connection to a deadly freeway crash Wednesday near the San Ysidro Port of Entry, the California Highway Patrol announced.

The crash happened shortly before noon on southbound Interstate 805 near Camino De La Plaza, which is the last U.S. exit.

According to CHP, the driver of a white Audi sedan was driving the wrong-way on I-805 when they crashed head-on with the driver of a blue Honda van.

“Our understanding at this point is they turned around at the point of entry and came the wrong way,” CHP Sgt. Hope Maxson said.

The driver of the Honda was was killed as a result of the crash. The driver of the Audi was hospitalized with major, but not life-threatening injuries, according to CHP.

During the course of their investigation, officials came to believe the driver of the Audi was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, CHP Public Information Officer Jesse Matias said.

The driver of the Audi, identified as 29-year-old Fernando Goneortiz, was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter, according to CHP.

A Sig Alert was issued as a result of the crash, prompting crews to shutdown several lanes of southbound I-805 for several hours Wednesday. all lanes have since been reopened.

Maxson added that drivers should be aware there is another option to turn back into the U.S.

“If you have missed the last U.S. exit here on the freeway, you can continue off to the left all the way down and there is a sign there that says U-turn back into U.S.A.,” Maxson said.

The identity of the man who was killed in the crash has not yet been publicly released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.