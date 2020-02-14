DUI suspect crashes through school fence, lands on transformers

This car was left in a precarious position after a suspected DUI driver crashed through a high school’s fence and ended up on electrical transformers.

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A driver is suspected of DUI after he crashed through a North County high school’s fence and ended up stuck on top of two electrical transformers.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Friday outside San Marcos High School, at the intersection of Rancho Santa Fe Road and San Marcos Boulevard, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said. The driver plowed through the wrought-iron fence and ended up with the car’s back wheel’s on top of the transformers, with the front of the car facing down a long embankment.

Firefighters had to brace the vehicle to make sure it didn’t tumble down the hill, pulling the man from the wreck once the car was stable. He was put in an ambulance and rushed to the hospital.

The man will later be arrested on suspicion of driving intoxicated, sheriff’s officials said.