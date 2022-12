LA MESA, Calif. – The La Mesa Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint the day before Christmas Eve, according to a Monday press release.

Officers are not disclosing the location of the checkpoint, but it will operate from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. The La Mesa Police Department said it picks the spot based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes.

Drivers who are charged with a first-time DUI can face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties or a suspended license.