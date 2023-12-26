SAN DIEGO – A statewide Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) will be in effect on Friday, Dec. 29 from 6:01 p.m. through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported 20 people killed in crashes within its jurisdiction from Dec. 22- Dec. 25, while officers arrested 900 people for driving under the influence (DUI), the law enforcement agency said in a news release Tuesday.

“Our personnel work through the holidays to help ensure people arrive safely at their destinations,” CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said. “The goal is to maintain a safe environment on California’s roads, which is achievable when all motorists make responsible decisions behind the wheel.”

With 570 DUI arrests made last New Year’s Day MEP, CHP officers will also be keeping an eye out for traffic violations like not wearing a seatbelt, speeding and distracted driving.

CHP warns drivers to avoid becoming a statistic by assigning a sober driver or using a rideshare service, avoid distractions while driving and wearing a seat belt at all times.

Those who call 911 to report a possible impaired driver, CHP will need a description of the vehicle, license plate number, location and direction of travel.