SAN DIEGO — A suspected hit-and-run driver is wanted in a deadly crash that occurred last month in the Morena neighborhood, officials said.

The collision happened Dec. 30 around 6:05 p.m. in the 1200 block of Tecolote Road when a 61-year-old was struck while walking across the street by a driver traveling northbound, San Diego County Crime Stoppers in conjunction with the San Diego Police Department stated in a news release Wednesday. The driver left the scene after the crash.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, but he died a few days later from his serious injuries, according to Crime Stoppers.



“The suspect’s vehicle will have possible damage to the front end and the windshield.

Investigators are also asking vehicle repair shops to be on the lookout for this vehicle,” the release read.



A $1,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case. They are asked to call SDPD’s Traffic Division at (858) 495-7861 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.