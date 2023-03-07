SAN DIEGO — Authorities are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a teenage bicyclist in the Point Loma Heights area.

A black 2016-2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee which lost its right-side mirror, right side front wheel well trim and right front end in the collision is being sought, San Diego Crime Stoppers stated in a news release Tuesday. No description of the driver has been provided.

The incident occurred Friday around 6:26 p.m. when the 17-year-old riding an electric bike yielding for a left turn from southbound Catalina Boulevard to eastbound Narragansett Avenue was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound, according to the release. The driver failed to stop and left the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.



A $1,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers to anyone with information that

leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information on the identity or location of the driver or the vehicle is asked to call SDPD’s Traffic Division at 858-573-5002 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.