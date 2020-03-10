Driver trapped after flipping car on freeway ramp downtown

SAN DIEGO — A driver was briefly trapped after flipping their truck on a freeway ramp near downtown Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on the connector ramp for northbound state Route 163 and Interstate 5 at 11th Street. A driver lost control and rolled their truck, with the vehicle ending up on its roof and blocking traffic, California Highway Patrol said.

The NB SR-163 ramp to NB I-5 is closed due a solo vehicle traffic collision. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) March 10, 2020

At first, the driver was trapped, unable to crawl out of the truck, according to CHP. The northbound SR-163 ramp to I-5 was closed and firefighters were called in to help the driver. Officials did not provide details, but the man was eventually freed and suffered only minor injuries, according to CHP.

The ramp reopened around 7:45 a.m., and traffic started moving slowly through the area again. A crew was called to repair a portion of the bridge’s railing, which had been damaged in the crash.

Police did not immediately comment on what caused the crash, but roads were wet Tuesday morning as a storm system hovered over the county, bringing rain and a chance of thunderstorms.