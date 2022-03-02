SAN DIEGO — Police are looking for a driver who took off after hitting a man who was crossing the street in Lincoln Park Tuesday.

The 27-year-old victim was walking diagonally across 47th Street when he was hit by the driver around 9:15 p.m., the San Diego Police Department said in a news release. Police say the person behind the wheel kept driving, first north on 47th and then west down Imperial Avenue.

In its news release, SDPD said “fault has yet to be determined” in the initial collision, but police are searching for the driver on suspicion of felony hit-and-run because they didn’t stay at the scene.

SDPD traffic detectives are investigating the accident.