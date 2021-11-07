Driver suspected of DUI slams into CHP building, gets arrested

A DUI suspect was arrested after officers say they crashed their car into a California Highway Patrol checkpoint building near Camp Pendleton in San Diego County. (Photo: Sideo)

SAN DIEGO — A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after officers say they crashed their car into a California Highway Patrol checkpoint building near Camp Pendleton early Sunday.

The driver veered off northbound Interstate 5 and slammed into a building at the CHP commercial vehicle inspection facility around 12:30 a.m., according to the department’s dispatch logs.

An officer told a photographer with Sideo that officials had been working on the southbound side of the facility when they heard the crash. They ran over to find the vehicle on fire but the driver had already escaped the wreck, the officer said.

The driver had only minor injuries, authorities said, and he was arrested on suspicion of DUI at the facility after speaking with the officers.