VISTA, Calif. — A driver suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Monday after crashing through a median fence and hitting another car in Vista, law enforcement said.

Saul Celerino Villanueva Delgado, 33, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, Sgt. Eric Cottrell with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The collision occurred around 2:30 p.m. near North Santa Fe Avenue and Vista Village Drive, per authorities.

A deputy witnessed Delgado driving recklessly at a high rate of speed in a blue Audi, according to Cottrell. When the deputy began to pursue the driver, Delgado made an illegal U-turn, ran a red light and crashed through a median fence and into a Nissan SUV, the sheriff’s department said.

One of the two occupants inside of the SUV, as well as Delgado, were taken to the hospital.