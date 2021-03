SAN DIEGO — A woman was able to walk away after her car plunged 50 feet off a bridge and landed in the San Diego River Wednesday morning.

The collision happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. on westbound state Route 52, just east of Mast Boulevard near Santee.

The driver of the car got herself out of the vehicle and was taken to a hospital, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief Dave Seneviratne said.

