SAN DIEGO — A driver was killed Sunday on a major San Diego freeway when his car struck a large sign pole, law enforcement said.

The crash occurred around 6:56 a.m. on Interstate 15 southbound, located north of State Route 52, Jesse Matias with the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Authorities say a white Honda sedan, driven by a 28-year-old man of Moreno Valley, was traveling on I-15 southbound when his vehicle veered to the left and traveled off the roadway, striking a large freeway sign pole.

The driver was ejected from the Honda and died at the scene, Matias confirmed.

Officers closed the number one lane for about two hours due to the investigation.

The cause of the collision is unknown at this time.