SAN DIEGO — A man was shot by suspected robbers in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Friday, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, two individuals were sitting in a vehicle at 4800 Logan Ave. when three suspects, described by police as black men, walked up to the passenger side window and told the vehicle’s occupants to “give them their stuff.”

The driver of the vehicle, who police say is 21-years-old, reportedly put the car in reverse to get away from suspects. At that time, SDPD says one of the suspects shot at the car and hit the driver in the upper left leg.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The suspects reportedly ran away into a nearby apartment complex and have not been located, according to SDPD. There is no further descriptions of the suspects who remain at large.

The San Diego Police Southeastern Division Detectives are investigating the shooting and suspected robbery attempt.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.