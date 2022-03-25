SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 35-year-old motorist was badly hurt Friday in a solo crash on a University City-area street.

The man lost control of his Ford F-150 pickup for unknown reasons about noon while headed east in the 4400 block of Nobel Drive, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a center median, then crashed into a tree, SDPD Officer David O’Brien said.

Paramedics took the driver to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, O’Brien said.

