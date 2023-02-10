SAN DIEGO – A 75-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after his pickup truck was involved in a three-vehicle wreck, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Sometime before 7 p.m. Thursday, a 29-year-old woman driving a 2009 Ford pickup was going westbound on 7200 Skyline Drive in the Bay Terrances neighborhood, officials said.

At the same time, a 75-year-old man driving a 2020 Toyota pickup was going southbound on 100 Sychar Road.

Police said the Ford driver then ran a red light and hit the side of the Toyota. The impact caused the Ford to enter the eastbound lanes of 7200 Skyline Drive, sideswiping a 2019 Lexus sedan.

The driver of the Lexus only suffered minor injuries.

The 75-year-old man suffered broken ribs and sternum as well as a collapsed lung. His injuries are described as life-threatening.

Police did not mention if the 29-year-old woman was injured or arrested.

If anybody has information regarding the incident, they are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.