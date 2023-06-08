A driver and pedestrian were transported to a local hospital after colliding, police said.

SAN DIEGO — Two women were sent to the hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Kearny Mesa Wednesday, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 3:14 p.m. at 9300 Lightwave Ave. when a 35-year-old woman was driving a white 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross east in the eastbound left lane, the San Diego Police Department explained.

At that same time, authorities say a 48-year-old woman crossed 9300 Lightwave Ave. outside a marked crosswalk. The pedestrian reportedly walked in a southerly direction and stopped on the raised center median, according to SDPD.

The vehicle struck the pedestrian and police say both women were transported to the hospital. Officials say the pedestrian had complaint of pain to neck and back, while the driver of the vehicle sustained “major head trauma” and is considered to be in critical condition..

SDPD does not believe DUI is a factor in the incident. Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and are investigating the collision.

Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.