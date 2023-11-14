CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A driver and passenger were killed in a rollover crash last weekend on Interstate 5, authorities said.

The collision occurred Saturday around 3:02 a.m. on Interstate 5 near E Street in the Chula Vista area, Salvador Castro with the California Highway Patrol said in a news release Tuesday.

A 27-year-old woman driving a black BMW X5 was traveling with a 22-year-old male passenger on I-5 northbound when the BMW veered off the roadway and overturned, according to CHP. The crash caused the roof of the BMW to come off, ejecting both the driver and passenger from the vehicle.

Moments later, a 28-year-old man driving a white Ford Mustang hit the back of the overturned BMW that was blocking the roadway, authorities said.

When officers arrived on scene, the occupants of the BMW were pronounced dead, Castro confirmed. The Ford driver, who was determined to not be under the influence, remained at the crash site and cooperated with law enforcement.

Authorities shut down the three right lanes of the I-5 for around three hours.

The identities of the victims have not been released pending notification of the families.

If anyone witnessed this crash, contact the CHP San Diego Area at (858) 293-6000.