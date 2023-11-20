CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A driver and passenger who died in a rollover crash in Chula Vista earlier this month have been identified.

Esmeralda Medina Villa, 27, and Joshua Ziolkowski, 22, were killed in the collision on Interstate 5 north of E Street around 3 a.m. on Nov. 11, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Medina Villa was driving northbound on I-5 when the 2006 BMW SUV went off the freeway, up an embankment and hit a utility pole before rolling back down and landing in the traffic lanes, the medical examiner’s office said.

Medina Villa and her passenger, Ziolkowski, were ejected from the vehicle. A Ford Mustang driving northbound on I-5 hit the BMW. Medina Villa and Ziolkowski were pronounced dead at the scene.