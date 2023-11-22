SAN DIEGO — A driver of a stolen pickup truck died Tuesday night in a head-on crash in Ramona, authorities said.

Around 7 p.m., a 35-year-old El Cajon man was traveling westbound on state Route 78 near Barnett Drive when the Ford F-250 he was driving crossed into the eastbound lanes, California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The truck crashed head-on into a Subaru Outback, overturned and crashed into a tree before coming to a stop down an embankment.

The F-250 driver died at the scene. The 45-year-old woman driving the Outback had minor injuries and was not hospitalized.

The truck was stolen out of Ramona shortly before the crash, CHP told FOX 5.