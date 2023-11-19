CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Two people were injured in a collision involving a Porsche 911 and two parked cars in Chula Vista, authorities said.

According to the Chula Vista Police Department, several calls came in around 12:54 a.m. Sunday reporting a vehicle collision on the 900 block of Northwoods Drive.

Responding officers determined that a Porsche 911, which was occupied by two people, had struck two parked cars. Police said the driver of the Porsche was ejected after striking the second parked vehicle.

The driver and passenger were both transported to local hospitals to be treated for their injuries. The passenger sustained minor injuries and is expected to survive, while the driver sustained life-threatening injuries and is reported to be in stable condition.

According to on-scene investigators, it appears speed is a factor in this collision. It’s unknown

whether or not the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at this time.

CVPD’s Traffic Division will be conducting the investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call police at (619) 691-5151.