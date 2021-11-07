Driver missing after freeway crash that left passenger trapped

The driver lost control and crashed off the side of Interstate 8 near Mission Center Road in Mission Valley around 1 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. A caller told dispatchers that the vehicle had flipped over several times on the right side of the freeway. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — Authorities say a driver was nowhere to be found after a rollover crash that left their passenger trapped on the freeway in San Diego overnight.

The driver lost control and crashed off the side of Interstate 8 near Mission Center Road in Mission Valley around 1 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. A caller told dispatchers that the vehicle flipped over several times on the right side of the freeway.

Firefighters arrived and used tools to pry open the door of the car, where a passenger had been left trapped and injured. She was freed and eventually placed in an ambulance, which took her to the hospital to treat unknown injuries.

Meanwhile, firefighters searched an open field nearby for any sign of the driver, who may have also been hurt in the crash. No one had been found as of early Sunday, and CHP investigators were working to track down the vehicle’s owner.