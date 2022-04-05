SAN DIEGO — A driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday from a jump over the Interstate 5 barrier after leading authorities on a pursuit in North County, according to California Highway Patrol.

Commander Captain Taylor Cooper stated in a press release Tuesday that officers attempted to pull over a white Mercedes Benz for various vehicle and penal code violations on I-5 south, north of Del Mar Heights Road, when the driver took off.

“The Mercedes came to a stop on the Interstate 5 bypass, north of Sorrento Valley, when the driver exited the Mercedes and jumped over a concrete wall and landed in the bushes approximately 30 feet down below from the freeway,” Cooper said.

SkyFOX was over the scene around 3:30 p.m. where traffic was slowed as officers investigated the freeway and where the driver fell.

Authorities say the driver was then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A joint investigation with the CHP San Diego Area and the San Diego Police Department is underway.