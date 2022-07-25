SAN DIEGO — A man suspected of leading officers on a pursuit following a freeway shooting with another vehicle in northeastern San Diego County was arrested Monday, authorities said.

Around 5:50 a.m., California Highway Patrol received a call about a possible shooting on Interstate 15, south of Rainbow Valley Boulevard near Rainbow, Officer Hunter Gerber of CHP stated in a release. A 57-year-old man, of Murrieta, was driving a blue Dodge Ram in the third lane when the driver of a Mercedes CLK230C coupe, a 28-year-old man, of Rialto, fired a shot at the Dodge Ram, causing minor injuries to the 57-year-old man from broken glass. Authorities were unsure of the reasoning behind the shooting.

Officers were able to locate the Mercedes on Interstate 15, north of State Route 78, after the driver escaped the scene of the shooting, according to authorities. The 28-year-old driver began to pull over to the right shoulder but then took off, prompting a pursuit.

The Mercedes Coupe led officers on the southbound Interstate 15 offramp to Via Rancho Parkway in Escondido, where the vehicle drove off the roadway onto the Via Rancho Parkway onramp to I-15, colliding with a Mini Cooper and overturning into a guard rail barrier, Gerber said. The driver of the Mini Cooper, a 59-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for minor injuries while the Mercedes driver got out of the vehicle and ran on foot.

With the assistance of a K-9 and other law enforcement agencies who responded to the crash scene, the suspect was found and arrested, authorities said. Two other passengers were also in the Mercedes, a 34-year-old of Highland and 26-year-old man of Ontario, California. A loaded firearm was located in the vehicle as well.

The driver of the Mercedes was arrested on suspicion of felony evading of a police officer, felony hit and run, possession of burglary tools, possession of narcotics and felony assault with a deadly weapon, according to Gerber.

Via Rancho Parkway onramp to southbound Interstate 15 was closed during the investigation of the incident.



CHP is asking anyone who has information or may have witnessed this incident to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at (760) 643-3400.