SAN DIEGO — A 29-year-old driver was killed Friday when his vehicle crashed into a signal pole in the Mountain View neighborhood, authorities said.

The collision, located in the 1500 block of South 47th Street, happened around 4:56 p.m. involving the 29-year-old driver of a 2013 Nissan Altima, Officer Robert Heims stated in a release. He was traveling westbound on South 47th Street, when for an “unknown reason” he drove off the roadway and collided with a signal pole.

First responders performed lifesaving measures on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities are investigating to see if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.