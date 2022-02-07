Driver killed, passenger hurt when car crashes into tree

LA MESA, Calif. — A driver was killed early Monday morning when he lost control of his car, hit a tree and was ejected from the vehicle, La Mesa police said.

Authorities say officers received a 9-1-1 call around 1:51 a.m. of a vehicle off the roadway in the 9000 block on the eastbound side of Fletcher Parkway.

When first responders arrived, they found a 32-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lt. Katy Lynch. A passenger of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, police believe the driver was traveling eastbound on Fletcher Parkway, east of Amaya Drive, in a light blue 2018 Hyundai Genesis, when he lost control of the vehicle and it went off the roadway, striking at least one tree. Lynch said the impact of the crash caused the driver to be ejected.

Meanwhile, authorities said the passenger, a 29-year-old man, was able to remove himself from the vehicle.

At this time, Lynch said it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved, but speed is believed to be a factor as the cause and circumstances of the collision remain under investigation.

The crash forced authorities to close Fletcher Parkway between Amaya Drive and Southern Drive for several hours.



The identities of the victims were not released pending further investigation.



Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to call the La Mesa Police Department at (619) 667-1400.