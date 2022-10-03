SAN DIEGO — A 39-year-old driver died Monday morning after another car drove over a highway divider within the intersection and crashed into her vehicle, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 8:49 a.m. on Regents Road and the Highway 52 eastbound on-ramp in the North Clairemont neighborhood, according to San Diego police’s watch commander.

Police say a 45-year-old man driving a Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on Highway 52 and exited on Regents Road when his vehicle drove over a highway divider. The Camry then collided into a Hyundai Elantra driven by a woman who suffered fatal injuries.

The 45-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, where he sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries, SDPD confirmed.

Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.