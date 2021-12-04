Driver killed in two-car crash near Liberty Station

Firefighters work to put out a car fire near Liberty Station, where a driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. (OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 68-year-old man driving a blue Chevy was killed Saturday morning in a crash with a Nissan Altima in the Loma Portal community of San Diego, authorities said.

The victim was driving eastbound in the 3000 block of Lytton Street at about 4 a.m. when the car entered the intersection and collided with a gray Altima, driven by a 27-year-old man who was going southbound in the 3000 block of Rosecrans Street, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The Chevy driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed the Altima driver to an area hospital with minor injuries.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.