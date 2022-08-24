CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A woman was killed in a crash Wednesday after her vehicle hit an electrical box in Chula Vista, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 2:25 p.m. in the 300 block of H Street, Sgt. Anthony Molina with the Chula Vista Police Department stated in a release.

Upon arrival, officers found the driver unconscious in the car, according to police. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family members, was not believed to be under the influence during the collision.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone that witnessed the collision or has additional information is asked to contact the Chula Vista Police Department Traffic Bureau at (619) 476-5320. They can also contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit a tip via P3tips (online or mobile application) http://p3tips.com/409 if they wish to remain anonymous.