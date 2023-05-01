SAN DIEGO — A man killed in a rollover crash a week ago near Palomar Mountain has been identified, medical officials said.

Raul Ruiz Meza, 23, was announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said on its website.

The collision occurred last Monday on State Route 76, located just east of South Grade Road in Pauma Valley, per the California Highway Patrol.

According to authorities, Meza was driving a Mazda minivan westbound on SR-76 when his vehicle entered the eastbound lanes and struck a divider, rolling over multiple times before coming to a stop on the north shoulder of the roadway.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The manner of death was determined as an accident, medical officials confirmed.