SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A driver was killed in a rollover crash Wednesday on Interstate 805 in San Ysidro, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to the CHP, the rollover was first reported at 3:16 a.m. on the southbound I-805, near San Ysidro Boulevard.

FOX 5 video showed the car being loaded onto a tow truck. The CHP reported earlier that the vehicle had flipped into some bushes.

No further details were available.

