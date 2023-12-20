ENCINITAS, Calif. — One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Encinitas Tuesday night, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department confirmed to FOX 5.

The incident occurred around 11:40 p.m. when the driver of a white van reportedly hit a street light and retaining wall on the 500 block of Via Cantrebia, authorities explained.

The driver died from their injuries at the scene. Their identity has not been released at this time.

This was a single vehicle collision, authorities said. No other injuries were reported in connection to this incident.

The sheriff’s department is investigating. Anyone with information related to this crash is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (619) 235-8477.