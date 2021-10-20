Driver killed in Otay Mesa crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A motorist was killed Wednesday in a broadside crash in Otay Mesa, authorities reported.

The driver was in the 9400 block of Otay Mesa Road when another car slammed into their vehicle shortly after 8 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene, Sgt. Dave Yu said.

No other injuries were reported, the sergeant said.

It was unclear who was at fault for the fatal accident just east of state Route 125 and north of SR-11.

