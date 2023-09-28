VISTA, Calif. — A driver was killed Thursday in a head-on crash in Vista, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 7 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Melrose Drive, Sgt. Eric Cottrell with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said in a news release.

Authorities say a driver in a Chevy was traveling northbound when the vehicle drifted into the southbound lane and collided with a Toyota.

First responders arrived on scene and attempted lifesaving measures on the driver of the Chevy, but he died from his injuries, per SDSO. The Toyota driver, however, was not injured in the collision.

Deputies shut down northbound and southbound traffic lanes between Copper Drive and Olive Avenue on N. Melrose Drive for several hours.

It is unknown if driving under the influence was a factor in the crash.

If anyone has any information about the collision, please call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.