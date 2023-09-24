OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A driver was killed in a rollover crash Sunday in Oceanside, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 5:27 p.m. on Oceanside Blvd just west of Vine St, the Oceanside Police Department said in a news release.

Police say the driver was traveling westbound on Oceanside Blvd past Vine St, when he lost control of his Ford F-150 and rolled over.

When first responders arrived at the location, they worked to remove the driver from his vehicle that was rested upside down, according to law enforcement.

The driver, a 21-year-old resident of Camp Pendleton, was pronounced dead at the scene, per OPD. His identity is being withheld until the family is notified.

As of 6:59 p.m., there is a road closure at westbound Oceanside Blvd at Vine St and eastbound Oceanside Blvd at South Ditmar St, according to law enforcement.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call Traffic Collision

Investigator Ibrahim Serdah at (760) 435-4769.