OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A driver was killed Saturday in a crash in the Oceanside area, medical officials said.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Mesa Drive and Mission Avenue, Oceanside police told the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. Roderick William Hoffman, 54, of Oceanside, was driving his Honda sedan when he drove through an intersection and struck a pole.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced due to blunt force injuries.